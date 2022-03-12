Advertisement

New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter to stand trial

Alexander Stump-Milam
Alexander Stump-Milam(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem man accused of raping his child’s babysitter will stand trial next week.

Morton County deputies say Alexander Stump-Milam provided alcohol to minors who were babysitting his child in March 2021. A witness told law enforcement they later walked in on Stump-Milam raping an unconscious victim in a bedroom.

Stump-Milam pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in April 2021.

His attorney, Garrett Ludwig, withdrew from the case last Wednesday.

A felony jury trial is still scheduled to commence next week.

