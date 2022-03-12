Minot, West Fargo set for Class A boys title rematch

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot will face off against West Fargo for the second-straight year in the boys Class A championship.

Minot defeated West Fargo Sheyenne in a double-overtime thriller 64-61 to advance to the title game. Darik Dissette scored 25 points for the Magi.

West Fargo defeated Fargo Davies 78-72. Carson Hegerle led the team with 20 points.

The Packers defeated the Magi in the 2021 title game 65-50.

Tip-off is Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

