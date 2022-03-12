Advertisement

Minot, West Fargo set for Class A boys title rematch

Minot will face off against West Fargo for the second-straight year in the boys Class A...
Minot will face off against West Fargo for the second-straight year in the boys Class A championship.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot will face off against West Fargo for the second-straight year in the boys Class A championship.

Minot defeated West Fargo Sheyenne in a double-overtime thriller 64-61 to advance to the title game. Darik Dissette scored 25 points for the Magi.

West Fargo defeated Fargo Davies 78-72. Carson Hegerle led the team with 20 points.

The Packers defeated the Magi in the 2021 title game 65-50.

Tip-off is Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Two Bismarck residents injured in three vehicle crash
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
Carol Feist
Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws now faces federal charges
Alexander Stump-Milam
New Salem man accused of raping child’s babysitter to stand trial
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

6pm Sportscast 03/11/22
6pm Sportscast 03/11/22
Earnest Elite Basketball Academy
Earnest Elite Basketball building new facility in Minot
Minot, Bismarck Century to face off for Girls Class A title
6pm Sportscast 03/10/22
6pm Sportscast 03/10/22