History repeats itself: a look back at ND’s peculiar role in WWII

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As Russia escalates its war on Ukraine, the United States and NATO allies are divided on how to get military aid to Ukraine. Your News Leader reports on another time in history when the U.S. was forced to work around neutrality rules to provide European countries involved in wars with weapons.

The year was 1940. Hitler and the Nazis are moving across Europe and our allies need reinforcements to fight back. The United States wants to come to the aid of Great Britain by sending them bomber planes. However, at this point, the U.S. isn’t yet involved in the war and directly assisting Britain would plunge us into it.

Canada, which is part of the British commonwealth, could fly the combat aircraft planes to Great Britain in 1940, but the U.S. couldn’t fly planes into Canada without violating neutrality laws, which were put into place after WWI.

“They decide, we can’t fly these bombers into Canada, but there’s nothing saying a Canadian can’t take them to Canada. So, they fly them up to the border, they land them up on the American side, they transfer them to a Canadian farmer, because, they’re not selling them to Canada now, they’re just giving them to a private citizen, who then hauls them by horse across the border, he then transfers them to the Canadian pilots, and they go from there,” said Brian Hardy, outreach coordinator for Pembina State Museum.

By doing this, the United States was able to adhere to the law, but still managed to deliver weapons to Great Britain.

“Letting the Canadian farmer do it made it perfect because there’s no American putting their hands on the plane as it goes across,” said Terry Shoptaugh, author and history professor at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Now, the U.S. faces a similar situation. Poland has said they’ll supply combat jets to Ukraine, but only if they can go through an American air base. The U.S., hoping to maintain neutrality, won’t do agree to it.

“The prospect of fighter jets at the disposal of the United States government, departing from the U.S. NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace contested with Russia over Ukraine raises some serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t pushback from some U.S. lawmakers.

“Enough talk. People are dying. Send them the planes they need,” said Sen. Mitt Romney from Utah.

It remains to be seen if Polish fighter jets will be delivered. However, NATO is expanding its defense deployment to counter any threat to NATO allies.

According to one historian, back in 1940 a dozen planes per day were dragged by horse across the temporary Pembina airfield from February 1940 to the summer of 1940. According to another historian, at least 34 were transferred over the course of months. However, they seem to agree that the assistance helped the British and ultimately, that American industrialism helped to win the war.

