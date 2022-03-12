Friends of the Rail Bridge group say they’re “shocked” state officials won’t join discussion of bridge ownership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The debate continues on what to do with the rail bridge that spans the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway operates on the bridge and said the structure has reached the end of its useful life. BNSF plans to build a new crossing and then take down the old bridge. Friends of the Rail Bridge said the structure is state-owned, historic, and can’t be torn down without approval from the State Historical Board. They want to preserve the bridge and turn it into a walking trail.

This week, state officials decided against entering the debate on ownership. FORB representatives said they were “shocked” that the Attorney General and state officials did not speak out on the matter.

FORB released a statement Wednesday: “FORB will do the best it can to take on BNSF, the U.S. Coast Guard, and all others who are attempting to ‘railroad’ through this project without addressing basic issues of ownership and without following the law and guidance that is supposed to govern this process.”

BNSF said the ownership discussion is a delay tactic.

State officials said they have discussed and are monitoring the situation.

