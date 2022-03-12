First responders take part in bomb drills at Ramstad Middle School

MINOT, N.D. – First responders took over Ramstad Middle School in Minot for a series of training simulations.

The practice involved different kinds of bomb threats to the school.

In the first drill of the day, the fire department responded to a simulated explosion. They practiced evacuating a mannequin, putting out fire, navigating debris, and how agencies work together. “How it is that they kind of work together, and kind of identifying any sort of gaps or shortfalls in either personnel, plans, or equipment that they might have,” said Jennifer Wiechmann, Ward County Emergency Management Director.

They had explosives dogs sweep the school to find real explosives. “we do use live explosives, they’re not set to detonate or anything like that. It’s perfectly safe to handle them,” said Police Lt. Dave Chapman, K9 Unit.

The military, police, and other responders drilled throughout the day with different scenarios.

“It definitely could happen in a school, a school setting. It prepares us for the real world,” said Taylor Jenson, Master Police Officer.

“I think it’s something that we need to plan for, and hope it never, ever happens,” said Chapman. Some even learning new skills along the way, like a K9 officer working on the military’s life-like dog mannequin.

This is the second year they’ve done a training day like this and it’s a good way for them to learn the layout of some of the buildings they could be dealing with in an emergency.

