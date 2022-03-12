Earnest Elite Basketball building new facility in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Earnest Bell has established himself as one of the premier basketball coaches in North Dakota.

Bell has trained a long list of All-State athletes after his own professional career.

His reputation is only building.

Bell is building a new gymnasium for the Earnest Elite Basketball Academy. The facility will feature a full court, with six hoops, two shooting machines and will allow youth, high school, college, and even professional athletes to train.

“Things are about to pick up to a different level. We’re going to pick up with camps, a few tournaments here and there. Some AAU tournaments in the summertime. I got some NBA and WNBA players coming down, I have connections that way as well. We’re about to open this thing up to a different level. Things are going to change, for the best,” said Bell.

Bell’s daughter, LeeLee, plays for the Minot High varsity girls basketball team. He says she will train there every day once construction is complete in August of 2022.

