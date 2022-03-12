Advertisement

Earnest Elite Basketball building new facility in Minot

Earnest Elite Basketball Academy
Earnest Elite Basketball Academy(kfyr)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Earnest Bell has established himself as one of the premier basketball coaches in North Dakota.

Bell has trained a long list of All-State athletes after his own professional career.

His reputation is only building.

Bell is building a new gymnasium for the Earnest Elite Basketball Academy. The facility will feature a full court, with six hoops, two shooting machines and will allow youth, high school, college, and even professional athletes to train.

“Things are about to pick up to a different level. We’re going to pick up with camps, a few tournaments here and there. Some AAU tournaments in the summertime. I got some NBA and WNBA players coming down, I have connections that way as well. We’re about to open this thing up to a different level. Things are going to change, for the best,” said Bell.

Bell’s daughter, LeeLee, plays for the Minot High varsity girls basketball team. He says she will train there every day once construction is complete in August of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Two Bismarck residents injured in three vehicle crash
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
Carol Feist
Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws now faces federal charges
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Mark Rodgers
Guilty pleas in teen’s fatal overdose death in Minot

Latest News

Minot, Bismarck Century to face off for Girls Class A title
6pm Sportscast 03/10/22
6pm Sportscast 03/10/22
2022 Miss Basketball Finalists
2022 North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: DLB’s Cale Ibach