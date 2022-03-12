Advertisement

Attorneys needed in rural North Dakota

By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you live in rural North Dakota and need an attorney, you might not be able to find one. There’s a shortage of attorneys.

87% of attorneys work in seven counties that are made up of the largest cities, while 35 counties have fewer than ten attorneys and five counties have no attorney. That’s why the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program was established in 2021 by the state legislature.

To recruit attorneys the state, the state bar association and participating communities are working together to pay eligible attorneys an incentive of $45,000 to live in and work with the participating community for a period of time.

Information on where and how to apply can be found on www.ndcourts.gov.

The deadline for counties and municipalities to apply is April 1.

