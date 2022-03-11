Advertisement

Williston woman arrested for attempted theft, bringing child to a drug deal

Rebekkah Webb
Rebekkah Webb(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williston woman was arrested Wednesday for and charged with planning to sell fentanyl in an arranged drug deal.

Police say Rebekkah Webb was communicating with an undercover police officer looking to sell 30 fentanyl pills in exchange for $1,350.  

She was arrested after arriving at the meeting spot. Webb told officers that she did not have any pills on her and was planning to rip off the customer.

Police also took her cell phone during the arrest. They say Webb retrieved the phone and attempted to damage it.

Webb also faces a child neglect charge for having her child in her vehicle during the alleged deal.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.

