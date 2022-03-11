Advertisement

Williston State College President highlights course expansions,future at city commission meeting

Dr. Bernelle Hirning
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The president of Williston State College has ambitious plans for the facility, and he shared those thoughts with the Williston City Commission this week.

Dr. Bernelle Hirning spoke about several upcoming plans, including expanding the college’s nursing program and 2+2 agreement courses.

The nursing program is growing to meet the healthcare needs of northwestern North Dakota, thanks to partnerships with hospitals in Williston, Tioga, and Watford City. Next year, the college will be adding Surge Tech, Paramedic, and EMT courses.

With a new clinic and hospital coming to Williston, Hirning said that they are looking at ways to fill healthcare jobs.

“We want to be the lead; we want to be the driver in the training needs for this medical hub, but we can only provide the first two years of that, and we’re excited to have those conversations with the other schools to bring that third and fourth year as we get to that level of discussion,” said Hirning.

Hirning said the long-term goal for the college is to build a medical facility in Williston.

Since he took over as the president, Hirning has said he sees the potential for Williston State College to become a four-year school. Through 2 + 2 agreements, students at Williston State can complete their third and fourth years without having to move.

Hirning says the menu of options will need to increase to show the need for turning the college into a University

“We have to increase the menu, we have to increase the promotion of it, and then we have to increase the headcount in the students that start here and want to do that bachelor’s completion,” said Hirning.

The college currently partners with various four-year schools like the University of North Dakota for Petroleum Engineering.

Hirning also said the College will see Clay Target and Women’s Hockey teams added very soon.

The college is beginning talks to add another ice rink to Williston.

