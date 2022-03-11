Water issues in the Turtle Mountains

BELCOURT, N.D. – Some Turtle Mountain residents received notice at the end of February that their water system had violated a drinking water standard.

The letter highlights that this is not an emergency. The standard for Trihalomethanes is .08 mg/L. They measured .081.

The notice states it would take years of consistently drinking the contaminated water to cause health issues.

They said they are working to correct the issue, and to bring any health concerns up with your doctor.

