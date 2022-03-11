Volunteers keep small town movie theater open

MOTT, N.D. – Across the country small towns are shrinking. Some might even say they’re dying.

But in North Dakota, many rural residents are working to keep our small towns alive, and even thriving.

In Mott, a group of volunteers is dedicated to keeping one local attraction open because they say, without it, the town would start to die.

Thanks to a group of volunteers, and some generous sponsors, the curtain didn’t drop for Mott’s Playhouse Theatre.

Jimmy Pouncey moved to Mott 10 years ago. Now, the Seattle native feels right at home here.

On weekends, you’ll find Pouncey working at the Playhouse Theatre. He’s the one making sure the movies run on time and the popcorn is popped. Pouncey is determined to keep this small town alive. It starts, he says, with the movie theater.

“We have kids we want them to enjoy their hometown so that’s why I think it’s very important to a small town,” he said.

The city owns the Playhouse Theatre building, but it is volunteers like Pouncey that keep this place up and running.

Sponsors pay for the movies.

“I don’t think we have paid for a movie yet,” said Pouncey.

Sometimes that’s a local family or business, like Brad Greff, who runs the insurance agency next door to the theater.

“As an agent, I sponsor a lot of movies,” Greff said. “I like to pick one out that’s a kid’s movie so my grandkids can come. It’s just awesome that we’re allowed to do that, and it does help offset the cost of the movie.”

Often, people who grew up in Mott but have moved away step up to sponsor the movies. That saves the group about $16,000 a year and it makes going to the movies easier for people like Sharon Larson.

“I just think coming out and just seeing a movie on a big screen is better than sitting in my nice comfy chair,” Larson said.

And one ticket at a time, it’s people like her who are helping keep this theater open and this town alive.

You can catch a movie at the Playhouse Theater in Mott every Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

“The Batman” is playing this weekend.

To learn more, and to see what movies are playing, find them on Facebook; just search Playhouse Theater.

