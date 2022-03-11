Two Bismarck residents injured in three vehicle crash

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 71-year-old Bismarck man and 5-year-old Bismarck girl are in the hospital Thursday with injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Mandan just before 3:45 p.m.

A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said the 71-year-old turned in front of a 29-year-old Bismarck woman at the intersection of Twin City Drive and Main Street.

A third vehicle driven by a Mandan man crashed into the back of the 71-year-old’s vehicle, seriously injuring him.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

