Sheridan County’s oldest resident celebrates 100th Birthday

Melva Schindler or "Grandma Mel"
Melva Schindler or "Grandma Mel"(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHERIDAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Sheridan County’s oldest resident turned 100-years-young Thursday. Melva Schindler or “Grandma Mel” spent the week celebrating with friends and family. Melva said she stays busy by playing board games at the Sheridan Memorial Home in McClusky.

She said she doesn’t have a secret to a long, healthy life, but she lives by the motto: “yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift from God, that’s why it’s called the present.”

Her granddaughter Heidi Steichen collected more than 100 birthday cards and wishes and gave them to Melva in a book.

