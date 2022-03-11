Minot, Bismarck Century to face off for Girls Class A title

BISMARCK, N.D. – Minot and Bismarck Century will face off for the girls Class A basketball championship Saturday after winning their semifinal games Friday.

Minot defeated Fargo Davies 64-57 to advance to the title game.

Minot’s Leelee Bell led the Majettes with 27 points, including a late three-pointer to put the game out of reach.

Earlier in the day, Bismarck Century held off Grand Forks Red River 57-41. Logan Nissley scored 24 for the Patriots.

Minot will be seeking revenge in the title game. The Patriots defeated the Majettes three times this season—once in Minot Feb. 5, in Bismarck Feb. 22, and in the WDA championship March 5.

Century is seeking its fourth-straight state title.

The championship game is at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.

