Las Vegas man charged with Burglary, assault on McKenzie County Deputy near Fairview
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW, N.D. - A Las Vegas man was arrested and charged with Burglary Tuesday night after breaking into a house near Fairview.
Police say 27-year-old Gage Gray illegally entered an individual’s home at the Hutter’s Trailer Park on Highway 58. The individual said Gray sent them a text saying that he was in their bed.
Grey also faces charges of assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest after kicking a McKenzie County Deputy in the thigh. Court documents say Grey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief misdemeanors.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.
