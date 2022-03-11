Advertisement

Katelynn Berry’s cause of death attributed to hypothermia; case closed by Richland County Sheriff

Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry(Carla Couture)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Mont. - Hypothermia has been labeled as the official cause of death for 26-year-old Katelynn Berry.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the family confirmed the news Friday. The Sidney, Mont, woman went missing on Dec. 21, and was found nearly a month later outside near her home on January 20th after volunteers and law enforcement conducted an extensive ground search.

Sheriff John Dynneson said they were waiting for the toxicology results, the details of which have not been publicly released. He says the case is now in the process of being closed.

The family released a statement on the “Katelynn’s Voice” Facebook Page, saying: “Sadly, this information also does not provide answers into the circumstances surrounding her passing. The family will continue to pray for answers but are faced with knowing they may have to accept that the answers may never come.”

Berry’s mother, Carmell Mattison and aunt Carla Couture, recently announced they created a nonprofit organization in her name and will be providing scholarships for students affected by mental health or are in recovery.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Two Bismarck residents injured in three vehicle crash
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones
Carol Feist
Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws now faces federal charges
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
Mark Rodgers
Guilty pleas in teen’s fatal overdose death in Minot

Latest News

First responders take part in bomb drills at Ramstad Middle School
Affordable flooring
Affordable Flooring company banned from doing business in the state
Minot, Bismarck Century to face off for Girls Class A title
Rebekkah Webb
Williston woman arrested for attempted theft, bringing child to a drug deal