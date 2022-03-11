Katelynn Berry’s cause of death attributed to hypothermia; case closed by Richland County Sheriff

SIDNEY, Mont. - Hypothermia has been labeled as the official cause of death for 26-year-old Katelynn Berry.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the family confirmed the news Friday. The Sidney, Mont, woman went missing on Dec. 21, and was found nearly a month later outside near her home on January 20th after volunteers and law enforcement conducted an extensive ground search.

Sheriff John Dynneson said they were waiting for the toxicology results, the details of which have not been publicly released. He says the case is now in the process of being closed.

The family released a statement on the “Katelynn’s Voice” Facebook Page, saying: “Sadly, this information also does not provide answers into the circumstances surrounding her passing. The family will continue to pray for answers but are faced with knowing they may have to accept that the answers may never come.”

Berry’s mother, Carmell Mattison and aunt Carla Couture, recently announced they created a nonprofit organization in her name and will be providing scholarships for students affected by mental health or are in recovery.

