Dickinson families reflect on Make-A-Wish experiences ahead of benefit

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s almost time for the annual Make-A-Wish North Dakota benefit in Dickinson.

The event raises money for the organization and is also a special opportunity to meet local wish families.

For Zeke Kreitinger his greatest wish, is this four-legged companion.

“His color was grey when I first met him,” said Zeke Kreitinger, Dickinson.

Make-A-Wish North Dakota gifted Zeke with Koley several years ago. It was the first of two wishes for the family.

“I got to have a ball,” said Jocelyn Kreitinger, Dickinson.

The organization helped his younger sister Jocelyn become a princess and she was given the royal treatment. Their parents say both experiences have helped their children living with health challenges.

“They both have Ataxia-telangiectasia, it’s a really degenerative condition,” said Michael and Rebecca Kreitinger, Dickinson.

About two miles away, Cooper Kraig-Mellmer shows us his new police uniform from the day Make-A-Wish made him a police officer.

“I got to pull over my teacher and give her a ticket and I got to arrest bank robbers,” said Cooper Kraig-Mellmer, Dickinson.

His mother says he is living in remission with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and the wish he was granted will always be treasured.

“Just to have a day all about him, it was so cool that day to see him in his element,” said Jenna Mellmer, Dickinson.

Both families say they will be at the upcoming Make-A-Wish benefit. They encourage the public to attend the meal and silent auction that has helped make a difference in their children’s lives.

The benefit sponsored by Dickinson Noon Lions is Saturday March 19th at the West River Ice Center. The social and silent auction start at 4 pm followed by a meal, live auction, and music.

There will be jumping castles and free ice skating from 4 to 5:30. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 and up, and children 5 and under are free.

