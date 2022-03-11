Development project causes stir at Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A proposal for Summit Point, a development Northeast of 1804 and between 104th Ave NW and Blue Spruce Road caused a stir at the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday. The project intends to eventually add hundreds of homes in rural Burleigh County.

Developer Cam Knutson says he hopes to “transcend the standard for rural development” with the proposal to develop the area over the next several decades.

Homeowners approached commissioners two major concerns: overland effluent from waste treatment and road safety if traffic is routed through an existing neighborhood.

“I have at times tried to figure out some legal way to not have somebody build [next to us] and we’d lose because that’s the way the world is. We have bigger problems than 86 lots,” said commission chair Jim Peluso.

The developer, a representative for AquaPoint, an engineer, and a resident of a Hawktree subdivision spoke in favor of the plans. Multiple neighbors and attorneys representing dozens of homeowners spoke against the proposal.

Mayor Steven Bakken supported the project through a letter stating, “This project is an excellent example of a self-contained urban density development.”

Commissioners decided to approve the zoning change and the final plat.

The full 4.5-hour discussion from the commission meeting can be found at dakotamediaaccess.org.

