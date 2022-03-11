COVID: pandemic to endemic?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials in North Dakota are signaling a shift in the fight against COVID-19 as the Department of Health announced changes to the state’s response to the virus.

Tomorrow, March 11th, will mark the two-year anniversary of the first recorded positive COVID test in North Dakota. 729 days later, the state has seen three coronavirus strains, more than 2,200 deaths, and more than a million vaccine doses administered. Officials in North Dakota say we might be turning the corner on the health crisis, going from pandemic to endemic.

Many North Dakotans said it’s time to put COVID in the rear-view mirror.

“I’m ready to get back to normal. We need to live our lives and just get on with today,” said Nichole Moore of Lincoln.

To some degree, there’s similar messaging coming from the North Dakota Department of Health.

“An endemic Covid-19 doesn’t mean the virus is gone. It’s still in our communities, but we have now more tools that will allow us to fight and manage the virus,” said Dr. Nizar Wehbi, ND State Health Officer.

The Department has announced it’ll begin reporting COVID data weekly, on Fridays, instead of every day.

“It provides information on what’s happening that week and still provides that data on a current basis. It’s still current enough for people to be making some decisions about what they want to be doing to protect themselves or protect others,” said Kirby Kruger, NDDoH Disease Control & Forensic Pathology Section Chief.

The state will maintain its response capability, so as to be ready in case another COVID strain crops up.

Even though it’s possible we’re entering an endemic phase, health officials have been clear: the virus that causes COVID will likely never be eradicated. However, endemic viruses are fairly predictable, which allows healthcare systems to prepare, reducing loss of life.

