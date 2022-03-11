Cathedral Knights of Columbus make and sell borscht soup to help Ukrainian refugees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The war in Ukraine has many Americans feeling helpless and wondering what we can possibly do to help those affected.

The Knights of Columbus at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck say the answer for them is soup.

They are selling quarts of borscht soup to raise money to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. It’s fitting because many people say borscht soup originated in Ukraine.

This is Pat Pins’ first-time making borscht soup. It isn’t exactly his cup of tea.

“I’m not a big fan of it,” he admitted.

Still, he was happy to help.

“As Christians, it is our responsibility to take care of other people,” said Pins.

On this day, he is put to work chopping vegetables. All these veggies will be combined to make 56 gallons of borscht soup.

“I love to make soup,” said Joyce Gruby, a parishioner at Cathedral.

There are a few experienced borscht makers here.

“Once a year, I make borscht because I’m gathering the vegetables from my garden,” Gruby explained.

“I’ve made borscht,” said John Berger, Grand Knight of the Cathedral Knights of Columbus, and the organizer of this soup-making project.

But neither have never made this much borscht.

“I’ve never tried to figure out how to make 56 gallons of anything,” admitted Berger.

He took a base recipe and started calculating.

‘I’m an engineer, so I’m kind of trying to figure out so the soup is somewhat uniform because it’s just a lot of soup,” he said.

All that soup will be divided into 225 quart-sized containers and sold to raise money to help orphaned Ukrainian refugee children.

“It’s our little way of showing our love for them,” said Gruby.

“We really don’t know much about soup, but we were having fun doing it and we just hope the community will come out and support and purchase it,” added Berger.

“We’re calling it ‘Blessed Borscht,’” Pins said.

‘Blessed’ because of the abundance of one very secret ingredient that the original recipe didn’t call for. That secret ingredient is love.

The Knights’ soup sold out in 15 minutes this afternoon.

They were set to sell from 4 until 8, but all the soup was gone in the first 15 minutes.

Many people continued to make cash donations, which Berger says shows this was not really about the borscht.

“I don’t think it’s about the soup. It’s just people wanting to help. This is a small way they can help. All we did was provide an avenue for them to do that,” said Berger.

If you’d still like to donate, you can mail or drop off donations at the Cathedral; make checks payable to the Knights of Columbus and write “borscht” in the memo.

