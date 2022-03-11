Advertisement

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department will send texts to residents

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you receive a text message from a Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputy it could be legitimate.

Residents in Burleigh County have reported getting text messages from a deputy about subpoenas or other civil paperwork. On Facebook, the department confirmed that deputies do send text messages.

In a post they state: “We have found now days most people do not answer calls from numbers they do not know . . . The text messages will include a name of the deputy trying to make contact as well as a brief summary of what actions need to be taken.”

If you receive a text from a deputy, you can confirm the source by calling the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement will never ask you to send money over text or by phone.

