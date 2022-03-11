Advertisement

Affordable Flooring company banned from doing business in the state

Affordable flooring
Affordable flooring(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s attorney general Drew Wrigley says the company, Affordable Flooring, has been banned from doing work in the state.

The attorney general says the individual tied to the company, Matthew Holden, took payments from 10 homeowners in Bismarck and Mandan for home improvements and never delivered the materials or completed the work.

He was also operating as an unlicensed contractor, and never responded to consumer complaints.

The Burleigh County District Court has also ordered Holden to repay the more $36,419 he acquired from his clients.

“Our office will aggressively prosecute fraudulent contractors and hold them responsible for their illegal activity,” said Wrigley.

