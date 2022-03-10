Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws now faces federal charges

Carol Feist
Carol Feist(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Montana woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury after prosecutors say she used her in-laws’ identities to steal $134,000 and purchase a home.

Investigators say 56-year-old Carol Feist phoned a Bismarck bank in October 2021 claiming to be her mother-in-law and wire transferred money to a title company in Montana. They say she then purchased property by forging her father-in-law’s signature.

Feist was originally charged with theft and unauthorized use of personal information in Burleigh County. A district court judge dismissed those charges so the case can proceed federally. She now faces federal bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.

If convicted she could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for federal bank fraud.

