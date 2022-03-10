Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa announce one-time water assistance
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe announced on its Facebook page a one-time assistance program for residents that are having trouble paying their water bills.
The program will pay up to $500 for people in good standing, but have lost service, and up to $300 for others.
They will prioritize elders first and then other tribal members.
