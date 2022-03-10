Advertisement

Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa announce one-time water assistance

Tribal water assistance
Tribal water assistance(Tribal water assistance)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe announced on its Facebook page a one-time assistance program for residents that are having trouble paying their water bills.

The program will pay up to $500 for people in good standing, but have lost service, and up to $300 for others.

They will prioritize elders first and then other tribal members.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake
Mark Rodgers
Guilty pleas in teen’s fatal overdose death in Minot
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz on the move again
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Top school names for Minot High
Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school

Latest News

Spree of eggings leave Magic City residents irritated
Carol Feist
Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws now faces federal charges
Gov. Doug Burgum
ND National Guard support for COVID-19 operations to end next week
test to treat
Test to treat