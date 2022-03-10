Spree of eggings leave Magic City residents irritated

MINOT, N.D. – Some residents of the Magic City would call the town peaceful, maybe even uneventful, but with a recent spree of vandalism badgering neighborhoods, many are left feeling irritated and upset.

Quiet homes like these in the Magic City have been the recent target of an egging spree, leaving residents annoyed and upset.

“We heard it and thought that it was just a balloon popping, because we have kids and kids come with balloons and we didn’t pay any attention to it,” said Amy Rogers, a Minot resident who was recently egged.

Rogers said she woke up the next day to a mess.

“The next morning, I saw it splattered all over my big pretty picture window and it’s just annoying. It’s just one of those things you just like, ‘I didn’t want to have to deal with this today,’” said Rogers.

The eggings are popping up in many different neighborhoods, making the spree seem random.

“I recently moved to my house, so no one knows I live there, so it’s very random, so that’s somewhat reassuring but also unfortunate that these random people on a Saturday night are being egged while they are just trying to live their lives,” said Eden Jackson, a Minot resident.

Some residents have caught the crime on video through home security cameras.

“We looked back at the cameras, and we saw a couple teenagers run up the hill and throw it down after getting out of their car,” said Lillian Kelley, a Minot resident.

The Minot Police Department has received close to a dozen reports from these egging incidents just this week alone.

“An individual can be charged with what’s called criminal mischief, which the state of North Dakota and the city ordinance calls vandalism and depending on the monetary loss, it could be anywhere from a Class B misdemeanor on up to different types of felonies,” said Officer Aaron Moss with the Minot Police Department.

The police said they are investigating each report and hope to catch whoever is responsible, residents Your News Leader spoke with hope the spree comes to an end soon.

“I just want them to stop. I don’t really want anybody to get into a bunch of trouble unless there are actual damages caused. I don’t want anybody to get hurt outside while they’re climbing up on a 12-foot ladder to scrape eggs off the side of their house,” said Rogers.

From the reports filed, the victims have not described any major property damage or destruction, but it’s left quite a mess for those who have to clean it up.

Minot Police said the crimes typically happen in the evening to early morning hours and if anyone sees suspicious behavior to call their non-emergency line and report it.

