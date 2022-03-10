Advertisement

Soaring prices may trigger North Dakota oil tax increase

Oil wells
Oil wells(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Unless near-record oil prices dramatically tank, North Dakota’s treasury may start reaping the benefits of a tax increase on drillers that would substantially bump state tax collections.

Officials say the price-triggered tax increase would swell state tax collections by $372 million to $4.09 billion for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

Lawmakers in 2015 passed a measure that abolished some price-based incentives for the oil industry in exchange for a lower oil tax rate. But the bill also raised the total oil tax if oil prices rise to $90 a barrel for three consecutive months.

WTI crude was fetching about $116 a barrel Wednesday.

