Prosecutors say cell phone, DNA evidence will point to culprits of 2021 Bismarck murder

By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men are standing trial for a Bismarck murder. In April 2021, 30-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans were arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of Reonardo Alexis. The trial began with opening statements Wednesday.

Who killed Reonardo Alexis in a Bismarck apartment last year? Prosecutors say a cell phone left at the scene, a black baseball cap, a pair of Timberland boots, and DNA evidence will answer that question.

Co-defendants Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans will learn their fate at the end of the two-week trial.

Wednesday, prosecutors set the foundation for why they think the pair murdered Alexis.

“You’re going to hear that the ballcap that they swabbed, the playboy bunny ballcap found outside the Bismarck apartment, matched Kevin Hartson,” said state’s attorney Joshua Amundson.

Amundson asks for justice for the crimes.

“I’m not standing up here to say that [the victim who was shot in the hand] or Reonardo Alexis were saints. But Reonardo Alexis did not deserve to get shot,” said Amundson.

But attorneys for Hartson and Evans say they’re innocent and cast blame on another.

“Guess who’s DNA is on the shell casings in the apartment? The man who was shot in the hand,” said Dean Gregory, defense attorney for Devante Evans.

They say there was no animosity between the men and the victim. They say Hartson did not fire a gun.

“Your duty is to question everything,” said Lloyd Suhr, defense attorney for Kevin Hartson.

Prosecutors say drug transactions were involved in the crime.

Defense attorneys say investigators had tunnel vision.

“There is no greater heinous thing that our criminal justice system can do to someone than convict an innocent person,” said Gregory.

If convicted, the defendants could face life in prison.

The state started witness testimony by calling a 911 operator to the stand.

The trial is scheduled through March 18th.

