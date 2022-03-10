Advertisement

North Dakota officials report 101 traffic deaths in 2021

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Traffic fatalities in North Dakota reached triple figures for the third straight year.

The state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that 101 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, following back-to-back years of 100 fatalities. Of those who died last year, 43 were not wearing seat belts.

Alcohol was involved in 31 fatalities and excessive speed was a factor in 27 deaths. Eight motorcyclists and nine pedestrians were killed in 2021.

Traffic fatalities in 2022 are trending lower than in 2021 with 11 deaths since the start of the year. There were 14 fatalities for the same time period in 2021.

