Morse Code of Weather: was it windier than normal this winter?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since we’ve had so many windy days this winter, it’s left many people asking: was this winter actually windier than normal?

Here’s a map of the highest wind gusts on Tuesday 3/8 across the viewing area — just one of the many examples of days this winter with strong winds.

Highest wind gusts on Tuesday 3/8 (KFYR)

We’ll use Tuesday’s windy day to explain the causes of these strong winds. Below is a surface map from 3 p.m. on Tuesday (with North Dakota outlined in black), showing an area of high pressure to our west and an area of low pressure to our east. The lines highlighted in maroon are isobars, which are lines of equal pressure in the atmosphere at Earth’s surface. When these isobars are very close to one another and tightly packed between an area of low pressure and high pressure (as was the case on Tuesday), winds speeds will increase. And, generally, winds follow a path along these isobars, so in the case of the surface map below, the winds were blowing from north to south across North Dakota (with a slight northwest to southeast component to the wind as well).

Surface map at 3 p.m. on Tuesday 3/9 (KFYR)

Why does a tight pressure gradient between an area of high pressure and an area of low pressure create strong winds? Well, the basic principle is that winds flow out from areas of high pressure in a clockwise manner and winds flow into areas of low pressure in a counterclockwise fashion. This is because air is sinking under areas of high pressure and rising under areas of low pressure. Air needs to flow from high pressure to low pressure to replace the air that is rising from to surface to higher in the atmosphere under the area of low pressure. The reason why winds flow in a clockwise and counterclockwise manner around the areas of high and low pressure is because of the rotation of the Earth. If the Earth was not rotating, the wind would flow in a straight line from high pressure to low pressure.

Winds flow outwards from areas of high pressure and inwards towards low pressure (KFYR)

So when an area of high pressure and low pressure are strong enough and close enough together, the isobars (or lines of equal pressure) get really close to each other leading to strong winds in the area as shown in the diagram below.

Explaining why a tight pressure gradient leads to strong winds (KFYR)

Usually, the strongest winds are a few thousand feet above our heads and winds are calmer at the surface. In order to get these stronger winds aloft to mix down to the surface, we need a temperature contrast. Typically, the air right near Earth’s surface is warmer than the air is a couple of thousand feet up in the atmosphere. When the temperature difference is large enough in this layer of the atmosphere closest to Earth’s surface (called the boundary layer), the air is able to rise and sink in a convective process. As air is circulated up and down in this lowest layer of the atmosphere, stronger winds aloft are mixed down to the surface. In order to predict if a day is going to be very windy, meteorologists will often look at forecasted atmospheric profiles to assess if a lot of mixing will happen in the lowest layer of the atmosphere on that day allowing the stronger winds to mix down to the surface.

Strong winds aloft can mix down to the surface (KFYR)

Alright, let’s answer our initial question: was this meteorological winter (which lasts from December 1 through February 28 and is used for weather records) windier than past winters?

The simple answer is yes. For each of the five cities shown below, the average wind speed in winter 2021-2022 was higher than the historical average. In most cases, it was the windiest winter since the winter of 2016-17 or 2013-14. Williston’s historical average wind speed can’t be included because most of that data is from the old airport, and data from winter 2021-22 is from the new airport.

Historical average wind speed, winter 2021-2022 average wind speed, and when the last winter was that winds were this high (KFYR)

Here’s a breakdown in bar graph format for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson, and Jamestown:

Average wind speed for meteorological winter in Bismarck with winter 2021-22 highlighted in green and the historical average is the blue line (Iowa State University Automated Data Plotter)

Average wind speed for meteorological winter in Minot with winter 2021-22 highlighted in green and the historical average is the blue line (Iowa State University Automated Data Plotter)

Average wind speed for meteorological winter in Dickinson with winter 2021-22 highlighted in green and the historical average is the blue line (Iowa State University Automated Data Plotter)

Average wind speed for meteorological winter in Jamestown with winter 2021-22 highlighted in green and the historical average is the blue line (Iowa State University Automated Data Plotter)

An interesting correlation is that the two other recent windy meteorological winters (the winter of 2013-14 and the winter of 2016-17) featured below normal temperatures similar to how this winter of 2021-22 finished with below normal temperatures. This isn’t a perfect correlation as not all cold winters in North Dakota featured above normal winds, but just something that I noticed and found interesting.

In terms of a reason why this winter was windier than normal, most of the blame can be placed on our jet stream pattern that was persistent for most of this winter thanks to a La Niña pattern. This allowed for a lot of Alberta clipper systems to track through the region and many brought strong winds with them since they caused a tight pressure gradient in the region and allowed for stronger winds aloft to mix down to the surface.

La Niña pattern this winter allowed for lots of Alberta clippers to move through the region (KFYR)

And finally, to address another question that gets asked a lot: is North Dakota the windiest state in the country?

When you average out winds over each of the states, Nebraska comes out on top, followed by Kansas, then South Dakota, and North Dakota comes in at number four.

This is based on wind speeds at 80 meters (about 260 feet) above ground level, so other methods of measuring and averaging wind speeds across states might result in a different set of rankings. But there’s a clear maximum in strong winds across the Great Plains of the United States on the map below.

U.S. map of average annual wind speed at 80 meters above the surface (Energy.gov – office of energy efficiency & renewable energy)

