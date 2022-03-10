Man charged with attempted murder changes plea, sentenced to 6 years
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Mississippi man who was charged for attempted murder took a plea agreement Tuesday, avoiding trial.
Court documents say 24-year-old Michael Taylor shot at an individual inside his car last September multiple times following a confrontation at a local bar.
Taylor originally pled not guilty to attempted murder and discharge of a firearm but changed his plea to guilty.
Williams County District Court Judge Paul Jacobson sentenced Taylor to six years in jail.
