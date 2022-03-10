Man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman in Stark County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Casper, Wyoming man has been arrested in Stark County Wednesday after law enforcement say he sexually assaulted an unconscious woman.

The criminal complaint reports that 37-year-old Aaron Huffer inappropriately touched a woman who was laying down in a public restroom, vomiting, and going in and out of consciousness.

The victim told law enforcement that she had previously told Huffer she was not interested in a sexual encounter with him.

Huffer is in custody and is charged with gross sexual imposition and sexual assault.

His arraignment will take place April 11.

