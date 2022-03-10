Advertisement

KMOT’s County by County, March 9, 2022

KMOT county by county
KMOT county by county(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader looks at Ward, Towner, and Pierce Counties for the latest community happenings.

Pierce County Emergency Services will be testing their sirens within Rugby town limits on March 10.

They may go off several times or stay on longer than normal.

Minot Police Department is inviting the public out again this year to be a part of the citizen’s academy.

The academy shows residents what being a Magic City cop is like and goes into detail about behind-the-scenes work.

It is a four week course from May 3-24, on Tuesday nights.

If you would like to apply, call 701-857-4711. You can also email aaron.moss@minotnd.org for more information.

The City of Cando has a number of city positions open that will be on the June ballot.

The city is looking for a mayor that will fill a four-year term, three city council seats that will fill a four-year term, and three park board member seats that will fill a four-year term.

Interested candidates must apply by April 11. Nomination paperwork and packages are available online at candond.com.

