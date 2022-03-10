Advertisement

Jury finds Tioga man guilty of 2018 manslaughter

Dacotah Hanson
Dacotah Hanson(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A jury found a Tioga man guilty of both manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in 2018.

Court documents said 27-year-old Dacotah Hanson was recklessly driving a pickup in a field near Tioga when it overturned, killing his passenger.

Both the prosecution and defense held their closing arguments Wednesday. State’s attorney Nathan Madden showed the jury the scene of the accident, saying that Hanson fled the scene because he didn’t want to face the consequences.

Hanson’s attorney, William Skees, argued that the prosecution did not reach the burden of proof, saying there’s reasonable doubt that Hanson was not the driver at the time of the incident.

The verdict was received about two hours after closing arguments.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

