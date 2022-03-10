Fewer active positive COVID cases in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coronavirus cases have been steadily declining in North Dakota.

Just one month ago there were more than two thousand active positive coronavirus cases. Wednesday, that number has dropped to 398.

Several factors are causing the trend according to Sanford Bismarck’s Chief Medical Officer.

“It really is a combination of vaccination and natural immunity that ultimately led to the decline in our COVID numbers,” said Chris Meeker, Sanford Bismarck’s Chief Medical Officer.

Meeker says the public COVID numbers are under-reported of the actual situation because more people are using at-home tests that don’t get counted into the state numbers.

Health experts are paying attention to the trend, and it’s changing their use of traveling nurses.

“We are going to let people expire and not renew so there will be some of that, there were some people that were on contracts that haven’t started yet that we’re not going to bring in,” said Meeker.

Although there’s some relief, Meeker wants to stress that the virus isn’t gone. There are still people in the hospital due to COVID, and several in the ICU.

“COVID is out there, there will be other variants and just how much they spread throughout the population and what kind of disease they cause, again remains to be seen,” said Meeker.

He says at this time, people should do what they’re comfortable with when it comes to wearing a face mask or social distancing.

