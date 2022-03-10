Despite rising gas prices, tourism in North Dakota expected to be strong this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Higher gas prices could put a big damper on summer vacations, but some people have felt so cooped up since COVID hit they’re willing to go ahead despite the cost.

After two years of little to no travel, Jill Power from Bismarck is finally ready to get away again.

“We are taking a vacation this summer, yes we are,” said Power.

And the planning starts now.

“We are going to head to Minnesota in June for a getaway and then again in July,” added Power.

North Dakota Department of Commerce cites a survey that found 92% of people plan to travel in the next six months.

And as gas prices continue to climb, 62% say gas prices will impact how far they go.

North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman says she doesn’t expect gas prices to impact tourism here as much as they would in other parts of the country.

“We focus our marketing efforts in North Dakota, a little bit in North Dakota, but mainly most of our efforts are in Minnesota, Wisconsin, into the Chicago and Illinois markets, some of our neighboring states and some of the neighboring provinces. So those are shorter trips. And in those cases, gas is obviously still going to impact people in their discretionary income, but it isn’t as dramatic as if you’re marketing across country travel,” said Coleman.

And Executive Director of Visit Minot Stephanie Shoenrock says all signs point to a very busy summer, which will go a long way to help struggling businesses.

“There’s no doubt, you know, tourism is that is a big factor for North Dakota, for Minot. And it’s a big economic driver for us. And so businesses are absolutely ready and, need them — need our Canadians to be able to come down without so many restrictions to be able to build back,” said Shoenrock.

And for so many people, vacation can’t come soon enough, even if gas prices are reaching record highs.

“I’m at the stage where I think I would pay 10 dollars a gallon for gas,” said Power.

The tourism division says tourists are expected to spend around $3 billion in North Dakota this year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.