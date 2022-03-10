A closer look at upcoming changes to 16th Street in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – One of the roads that many people take to get across Minot could look different soon.

The Minot City Council moved ahead on Monday with some ideas to change 16th Street from four lanes to three.

The designs aren’t final yet, and people will likely have more chances to comment on what’s happening before it goes to bid.

The current idea includes bike lanes, but staff said the same area could be given to roadside parking or snow storage.

The change comes on the tail end of a study showing the road has an unusually high accident rate for the number of cars that use it.

Comments on a story on our Facebook page said things against the change such as “Good luck getting on to 16th after Perkett School let’s out” and “I foresee some almost head-on fender benders.”

The opposite camp said things like “Widening the area around the s-curve will be good” or “This would just give the city a little more breathing room for snow.”

The traffic engineer’s report said that on roads with fewer than 20,000 cars a day there should not be an increase in congestion because of the middle turn lane. They went on to say that this section of 16th Street from Burdick Expressway to 4th Avenue has 9-12,000 cars per day.

”Anyone that travels northbound on 16th Street, the left lane is essentially a left turning lane. You’re going to stop at Central Avenue, you’re going to stop at 2nd Avenue,” said Minot Alderman Paul Pitner.

The report went on to say that this should reduce the number of accidents on the road.

”Both of my kids went to Perkett before, this absolutely could see a substantial benefit in terms of the accident reduction,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

It is also supposed to provide easier access for emergency services to drive down the middle lane when necessary as shown.

The city of Minot is publishing videos on its YouTube channel to try and answer some of the questions about the changes and the study.

