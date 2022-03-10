2022 North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Miss Basketball Award is presented to the top senior girls player in the state by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

A total of 40 outstanding athletes have earned the honor over the years, 20 from Class-A and 20 from Class-B.

There are three finalists in 2022.

They are:

Abby Duchscherer of Kindred. She averaged 19.5 ppg, 9 rpg, 4 apg, 4 spg, 60% FG, 36% 3FG, 82% FT. Abby has signed a letter of intent to play softball at the University of Alabama.

Ivy Fox is from Parshall. She is the top scoring girls basketball player in the state. Ivy averaged 28.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg.

Adie Wagner played for Fargo South. She averaged 21.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.0 spg, 36.2% FG, 33.0% 3FG, 85.0% FT.

The Miss Basketball winner will be announced following the Class-A Girls State Championship game on Saturday, March 12th at the Bismarck Events Center.

