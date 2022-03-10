2022 North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Miss Basketball Award is presented to the top senior girls player in the state by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
A total of 40 outstanding athletes have earned the honor over the years, 20 from Class-A and 20 from Class-B.
There are three finalists in 2022.
They are:
- Abby Duchscherer of Kindred. She averaged 19.5 ppg, 9 rpg, 4 apg, 4 spg, 60% FG, 36% 3FG, 82% FT. Abby has signed a letter of intent to play softball at the University of Alabama.
- Ivy Fox is from Parshall. She is the top scoring girls basketball player in the state. Ivy averaged 28.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg.
- Adie Wagner played for Fargo South. She averaged 21.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.0 spg, 36.2% FG, 33.0% 3FG, 85.0% FT.
The Miss Basketball winner will be announced following the Class-A Girls State Championship game on Saturday, March 12th at the Bismarck Events Center.
