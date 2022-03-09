Advertisement

Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a child was hit by a car in a parking lot.(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in Devils Lake.

Police say the woman’s body was found partially clothed on Monday, March 7 in a snowbank behind some garages.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Katherine Lenior. Authorities say she does not have a permanent address.

At this time, police say no foul play is suspected in her death. Lenior’s body is undergoing an autopsy to determine a cause.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
President Joe Biden
How the Russian oil ban affects North Dakota
31-year-old Patrick Stanley
Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station
Top school names for Minot High
Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 3/8/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/8/2022
recruiting workers
With spring on the way, Job Service officials looking towards recruiting workers to North Dakota
rally for ukraine benefit
Dickinson’s Rally for Ukraine raises $37,000 for relief efforts
Top school names for Minot High
Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school