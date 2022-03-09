Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found in Devils Lake.

Police say the woman’s body was found partially clothed on Monday, March 7 in a snowbank behind some garages.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Katherine Lenior. Authorities say she does not have a permanent address.

At this time, police say no foul play is suspected in her death. Lenior’s body is undergoing an autopsy to determine a cause.

