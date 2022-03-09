United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: DLB’s Cale Ibach

DES LACS, N.D. – Cale Ibach is perfect.

At least his wrestling record was this season.

“Hard work wins matches... you put the time in and get the reward,” said Cale.

Cale finished his junior season 49-0, with a state title in the 152 lbs. weight class.

“His drive for the sport has really grown, and I think that shows through all of his offseason training and drive to get better,” said coach Kellan Zietz.

Even on an undefeated run, Cale says he focuses on one thing.

“Always work on scoring the next point,” said Cale.

“We talk to the kids a lot about scoring the next points in the match as being your goal at the time. Not to think about your final goal of being a state champ,” said Zietz.

In the fall, Cale plays defensive end for Des-Lacs Burlington football.

“Wrestling translates to football really well, (wrestling) helps you stay in good position and know how your body works,” said Cale.

“To some extent, wrestling is his life. He does play football too, but he puts a lot of time into this sport,” said Zietz.

With some of that time spent coaching the Lakers youth program.

“It doesn’t matter what I accomplished in my past as a coach... (the kids) don’t care about that... sometimes the words that come out of (Cale’s) mouth are gold,” said Zietz.

Before this season, Cale wrote down three goals: become a state champ, go undefeated and be a good leader.

“Go out there and compete. Whatever happens, happens. Just leave it all out on the mat,” said Cale.

Check, check, and check.

Cale is exploring wrestling in college, but still has another year to accomplish his career goal of winning two individual state titles.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.