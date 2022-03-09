Two inducted into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are being honored for their contributions to North Dakota’s agriculture industry. The 2022 North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees are Dr. Kenneth Grafton and Russ Danielson. The induction ceremonies are happening on Wednesday, March 9, at the North Dakota Winter Show Events Center in Valley City.

Dr. Grafton has served in multiple roles at NDSU, from the dry edible bean program to his leadership of NDSU Agriculture in the roles of Vice President for Agricultural Affairs, Director of the NDSU Agricultural Experiment Station and Dean of the College of Agriculture.

The NDSU dry bean breeding program independently developed and released ten varieties under Grafton’s leadership. Grafton retired in June of 2020 after 40 years of service.

Danielson worked in NDSU’s Animal Science Department for 44 years. He served as an academic advisor and mentor for hundreds of Animal Science students; and served for more than a quarter century as faculty advisor to the NDSU Saddle and Sirloin and Judging Clubs.

Danielson was instrumental in establishing the North Dakota Junior Beef Expo and officiated as a judge in state and national beef cattle shows in 26 states and four Canadian provinces. He consulted with Russel Bueling in developing the Buelingo breed and helped establish the Buelingo Beef Cattle Society. Danielson is a Valley City native who retired in 2010.

The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame was established by the 1997 North Dakota legislature to provide a way to honor men and women who have made significant contributions to the state’s leading industry, agriculture, on an industry-wide scope. Grafton and Danielson are the 56th and 57th inductees into the Agricultural Hall of Fame.

