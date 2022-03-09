Sports Spotlight: Mandan's four-sport senior Piper Harris

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you are born into a family that revolves its life around sports, it’s expected that you join the rotation. Piper Harris is a four-sport athlete at Mandan High School.

Volleyball, basketball, softball, and most recently, track. That’s the long list of sports that Mandan’s Piper Harris plays year-round. With a father as a coach at a young age, the expectation was there, but Harris has always appreciated it all.

“It’s always been a lot of fun. I mean as long as I can remember I’ve always had a ball in my hand or been around the gym. Expected, but I’ve always loved it. So in my case, it just was really nice and really fun to have for me since I’ve always loved the sport,” said Harris.

As a point guard for the Braves, she’s the expected floor general. But on the opposite side of the ball is where she makes the biggest difference.

Shaun Henderson, Mandan girls basketball head coach, said: “I mean she comes from a coaching family. I mean a basketball family in general, so she knows the little things that it takes to win. She has those great intangibles that make it where it’ll make you a great athlete, and the things that go unnoticed that she’s really great at. The defensive end, I mean that’s her bread and butter. It’s something that’s very underrated, but she’s always bringing it on the defensive end. She’s very proud of that.”

To go from sport to sport, as Harris does, can be taxing. For her, those adjustments as she’s grown up have never been overshadowed by her love for the game.

“I have liked it a lot. I’ve never not enjoyed the sport. Going from different coaches, like growing up I had my dad as a coach for a long time. Now going to an organized high school sport, it was a bit different of a transition, but I’ve always loved the sport and loved playing,” said Harris.

With just the spring sports left before graduation, Harris is not taking any of it for granted.

“It’s really important. Now toward the end of the year, it’s really hitting me that this is it, so it’s really putting an exclamation mark on sports and all of the lasts that are happening. It’s meant everything. I would not have done anything differently,” added Harris.

The focus is now on spring sports for Piper, both softball and track & field get going in the next couple of weeks.

