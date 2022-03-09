SD regulators to consider Keystone XL pipeline’s exit

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — More than a year after President Joe Biden revoked the federal permit for the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline, lawyers for the halted project are asking South Dakota regulators to consider nearly all activities in the state officially ended.

Parent company TC Energy has filed a motion with the state’s Public Utilities Commission asking the three-member panel to release a $15.6 million road bond that regulators required as part of the 2010 decision granting the South Dakota permit.

The commission on Tuesday will also consider TC Energy’s request to approve removal of the public liaison officer in South Dakota, saying her work is finished.

Calgary-based TC Energy has said it would work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit” from the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska where it would connect to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

