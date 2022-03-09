Rising wheat prices impacting Bismarck bakeries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The price of wheat has hit an almost 15-year high. Spring wheat, the main type of wheat grown in North Dakota, has gone up 25 to 30 percent. Those price increases are having an impact on local North Dakota businesses.

Steven Jacobson, owner of Brick Oven Bakery in Bismark, received a message Tuesday with news he wasn’t too thrilled to hear.

“My sales rep actually just texted me about an hour and a half ago to let me know there will be another $6 per bag increase,” said Jacobson.

Each bag of wheat increased by another $6.

“When I first opened here two and a half years ago, we were paying somewhere in that $14, $15 per bag range. And we’re in there at $21, $22 right now. We’re going to be close to $30 in two weeks,” Jacobson continued.

Jacobson says there has been a huge price increase across the board.

“Chicken’s doubled in price in the last year and a half. And even flour has gone up a little now, but from when we opened in 2019 by next week, when we get our next increase, we’ll be at double the price for flour that we were two and a half years,” said Jacobson.

“I haven’t seen anything like it in my 20 years, 20 plus years in business,” said Jon Lee, owner of Bread Poets, a bakery in Bismarck.

Lee says rising prices are putting a strain on his business, especially after a difficult past few years.

“It’s tough to keep ahead of that stuff. You can’t reprice quick enough right now. So we’ve just been holding things steady and just hoping that this too will pass,” added Lee.

Both business owners say they have no choice but to raise prices slightly to stay afloat.

But loyal customers say they don’t mind paying a little more.

“If the prices go up and the food is good, I would still come here and support them,” said a Brick Oven Bakery customer.

Experts say rising prices are due to many factors, including increasing gas prices and the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine. Together, the two countries account for 30 percent of the world’s wheat production.

