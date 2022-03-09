Advertisement

Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school

By John Salling
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Public Schools Board published the results of their community survey for the new high school on North Hill.

The top of the school name list saw a lot of options that included north, as in Great Northern, North Hill, North Minot High, North Prairie, and Northern Lights.

A few of our staff went through and picked a few honorable mentions including Wayne Stenehjem High, Freedom, or Lowell Latimer High.

The top team names were Eagles with 55 votes, B-52′s with 31, Falcons with 27, and Bombers and Jets tied at 24.

Our honorable mentions for team names include: The Wizards, Aviators, or the Sundogs.

If you’d like to see the full listings, they should be available on the school’s website in the next few days.

