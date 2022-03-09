Plans revealed to conserve and convert 117 acres of natural space in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A multi-year restoration project is in the works in Bismarck. The plans for the Clairmont Family Conservation Park were revealed by Ducks Unlimited and Bismarck Parks and Recreation at a public meeting Monday.

Nestled in the city of Bismarck is 117 acres of natural habitat. Residents often walk their dogs or bike along the trails. The master plan to convert and conserve the space near Burnt Boat Drive and Clairmont Road will start with conservation efforts.

“We’re very quickly removing the invasive, non-native species, and going through a series of steps to get the native species established, and then there’s some timed mowings,” said Tanner Gue, manager of conservation programs for Ducks Unlimited.

Within a couple of years, conservationists say residents will be able to see native cool season grasses like green needle and June grass, and warm season grasses as well as wildflowers.

Along with the natural restoration, the area is to become a nature-based park.

“With trails and shelters and some picnic areas, some playground areas, but then have a trailhead location where people can park their cars and use the restroom and can stop and enjoy all the activities there,” said Kevin Klipfel, executive director for Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

Residents learned of plans for a Junior Links course and an outdoor classroom. Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department officials say this will be an asset to the community.

“Trail connectivity through our community has always been a high priority through the citizens in Bismarck and we want to continue that. This is another step in that process,” said Klipfel.

Clairmont Family Conservation Park comprehensive plan – see the full-size image with the link at the end of this article (Bismarck Parks and Rec)

Plans are in place to add educational signage on the ecosystems throughout the park.

“Having the opportunity and the privilege to work on a conservation project with so many folks right here to learn about the importance of native grasses and wetlands not only for wildlife but for people is something we are really proud to do,” said Gue.

The timeline for the project is not yet finalized. The planting of native seeds is expected to be completed next year.

Ducks Unlimited will eventually donate the area to Bismarck Parks and Recreation District for public use. They plan to sign an MOU to maintain the natural spaces.

$1.6 million of the $1.7 million goal has been raised for the project.

To submit feedback on the project, contact the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department before March 14. The draft of the plan can be found here: OverallEx (bisparks.org).

