Advertisement

Pfizer begins next phase of COVID-19 pill trial for children

Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.
Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is now testing a COVID-19 antiviral treatment for children.

The company announced Wednesday that it has started the second and third test phases for Paxlovid in children ages 6 to 17.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already authorized Paxlovid for high-risk people who are 12 and older and weigh at least 88 pounds, but the latest research will focus on the safety and efficacy of the treatment for younger people.

Pfizer’s announcement comes two days after the American Academy of Pediatrics said new COVID-19 cases in children dropped below 100,000 last week. That is the first time that has happened since last August.

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
President Joe Biden
How the Russian oil ban affects North Dakota
31-year-old Patrick Stanley
Man accused of attempted murder after police say he strangled a person at a Mandan gas station
Top school names for Minot High
Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school

Latest News

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
A Ring video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. After the homeowner answers,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1,...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Ring video shows a man with a box of candies knock on the door. After the homeowner answers, 3...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett to learn fate after staged attack conviction