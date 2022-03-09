No joke! Middle school students prepare for performances with weekly ‘Joke Day’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - How do you know it’s Wednesday?

If you’re in the choir room at Wachter Middle School, you’ll know by the laughs, the eye rolls and the jokes being told.

Every Wednesday is Joke Day in sixth grade choir.

And while the jokes these kids share might not be the funniest ones you’ll ever hear, the skills they’re learning will definitely put a smile on your face.

Tatum Gietzan and Cameron Braun’s joke got a lot of groans and eye rolls.

“It was a weird one,” sixth grader Tatum Gietzen admitted.

But the joke about the tomato and the blueberry did make these sixth graders laugh.

You’ll hear jokes like that every Wednesday in this sixth-grade choir at Wachter Middle School, because every Wednesday is Joke Day. Kids get a chance to come to the front of the room and share a joke. And they say no matter how bad the jokes are, this is something they look forward to every week.

“It’s refreshing, and it gives me a little time to breathe and laugh,” said Gietzen.

“It’s a nice break just listening to what people come up with,” added sixth grader Dani Wescott.

“It’s a break from singing and then we also get to have a good laugh,” agreed fellow sixth grader Cole Lardy.

And one punch line at a time, these kids are also building community and confidence.

“Having them come to the front of the room incorporates a little bit of that performance aspect because they’re standing in front of their peers and they’re talking and they’re having to be a public speaker and that also translates into the singing too, because then they’re ready to stand on the stage and perform for other people,” explained Wachter choir director Alyssa Peterson.

Which makes the sound of laughter music to her ears.

No matter how much the kids beg, Mrs. Peterson only allows jokes on Wednesday. She says she looks forward to Wednesdays just as much as the kids do.

