Mobile food pantry now even more important to rural North Dakota communities

Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might be hard to think of a commodity that inflation hasn’t touched. But increased grocery prices appear to be one of the main challenges making it difficult for many households to balance budgets, especially for those on fixed incomes.

Add in the difficulty of living in a rural community with limited hours of operation for their local food bank and that can create real hardship. The Great Plains Food Bank of North Dakota has created a mobile food pantry to help. Trucks that are loaded with food make stops in multiple communities in a day. An increase in the need for this service did not catch them by surprise.

“We’re equipped to be able to handle the different changes in different markets, and things like that. And to be certain that we can fill the need as best as we can. You know we are coming off a year where we serviced 121 thousand individuals, which is our second highest year ever,” said Jared Slinde, communications manager for the Great Plains Food Bank.

2020 was when they saw their highest need, the pandemic played a big role in increasing those numbers.

Wednesday, they will be in the communities in Napoleon, Wishek, and Oaks. If you are in need but outside of those communities, you can visit their website for a full schedule of distribution sites.

