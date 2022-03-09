Advertisement

Minot’s Jeff Risk honored nationally for officiating career

Minot's Jeff Risk
Minot's Jeff Risk(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s Jeff Risk will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame this summer, the NDHSAA announced Tuesday.

Risk served as an NDHSAA referee for a multitude of sports during his 40-year career and worked more than 5,000 high school games during that span.

He will be formally inducted into the Officials category at the NFHS Hall of Fame banquet in July.

Risk recently served as the Athletic Director at Nedrose after retiring from NDHSAA duties. He currently resides in Minot with his family.

