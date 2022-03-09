Looking ahead to GABR 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is in its 26th year, and after being held virtually for back to back years, event organizers are planning to return to the traditional format on April 30 this year.

GABR is a stationary bike race that raises money for families with children with cerebral palsy. The funds go to things like medical equipment, home and vehicle modifications, medical travel, among other things.

Organizers are especially excited for this year, after the pandemic forced GABR to go virtual for the past two years.

“It means the world to us that so many people support these families. And the community of Bismarck/Mandan is awesome, but the reach of GABR is nationwide. We have donors that support this event from all 50 states, provinces in Canada, military bases across seas. The reach is beyond measure,” said Sara Haugen, executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation.

GABR has raised millions of dollars over the past two and a half decades. This year, their goal is $355,000 and the race will take place at the Bismarck Event Center. If you want to ride, volunteer, or donate, visit sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

