Advertisement

Looking ahead to GABR 2022

Great American Bike Race
Great American Bike Race(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is in its 26th year, and after being held virtually for back to back years, event organizers are planning to return to the traditional format on April 30 this year.

GABR is a stationary bike race that raises money for families with children with cerebral palsy. The funds go to things like medical equipment, home and vehicle modifications, medical travel, among other things.

Organizers are especially excited for this year, after the pandemic forced GABR to go virtual for the past two years.

“It means the world to us that so many people support these families. And the community of Bismarck/Mandan is awesome, but the reach of GABR is nationwide. We have donors that support this event from all 50 states, provinces in Canada, military bases across seas. The reach is beyond measure,” said Sara Haugen, executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation.

GABR has raised millions of dollars over the past two and a half decades. This year, their goal is $355,000 and the race will take place at the Bismarck Event Center. If you want to ride, volunteer, or donate, visit sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Woman’s body found partially clothed in Devils Lake
Blue Spruce intersection in Burleigh County
As development project progresses, neighbors in rural residential Burleigh County concerned about impact
Derek DePauw, Freedom Convoy organizer from North Dakota, quote
Trucker protest from North Dakota arrives in DC
President Joe Biden
How the Russian oil ban affects North Dakota
Top school names for Minot High
Results of survey on possible names, mascots for new Minot high school

Latest News

Keystone XL pipeline
SD regulators to consider Keystone XL pipeline’s exit
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz on the move again